Aamir Khan Leads Family in Paying Respects at Former In-Law's Funeral

In a poignant act of togetherness, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, accompanied by his children Junaid and Ira Khan, and Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare, attended the funeral of Reena Dutta's father. The gathering was marked by the presence of Khan's former wife Kiran Rao, showcasing a unified family front.

The heartfelt ceremony took place at Reena Dutta's residence, where Aamir Khan, donning a simple off-white kurta, paid his respects. Junaid Khan, dressed in casual attire, greeted the gathered media with a wave as he honored his maternal grandfather.

Ira Khan attended the service with her spouse, Nupur Shikhare, showing support at her mother's familial home. Despite their divorce in 2002 after 16 years of marriage, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta have maintained a cooperative relationship, evident in their shared parenting of Ira and Junaid. A stirring scene captured by photographers showed Aamir, surrounded by loved ones, standing thoughtfully outside Dutta's residence.

