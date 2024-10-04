Bengali Celebrated as Classical Language: A Cultural Milestone
The Indian government has officially recognized Bengali as a classical language, a move welcomed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose, and various officials. The recognition, lauded as a historic moment, affirms Bengali's rich literary and cultural heritage, providing substantial opportunities in academic and research sectors.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her joy at Bengali being recognized as a classical language, an accolade for which her government had been arduously advocating. The recognition, officially bestowed by the Indian government, follows extensive research presented to support the case.
Governor CV Ananda Bose applauded the decision as a 'great recognition of the sublimity of the Bengali language,' along with announcing the 'Durga Bengal Award' to honor exceptional contributions to Bengali language and culture. This prestigious accolade includes a financial incentive of Rs five lakh.
The Union government acknowledges classical languages as custodians of India's rich cultural heritage, marking this announcement as a celebration of the literary tradition and history of the Bengali community, alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese languages. The move promises substantial academic and research employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
