Global Harmony at Kullu's International Dussehra Festival

Artistes from 21 countries will converge at this year's International Dussehra Festival in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur announced. The event promises to be a significant cultural gathering.

Following an ambassadors' meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, Thakur stated that foreign diplomats and heads of mission from various nations will meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on October 18 in Kullu. These discussions aim to address numerous points of interest, fostering international relations.

The festival will feature cultural troupes performing in an international folk dance event, highlighting cultural exchange. Stalls set up by representatives from participating countries will further enhance the festival's offerings, promoting harmony and goodwill among nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)