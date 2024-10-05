Jury Selection Challenges in Rushdie Attack Trial
Jurors for the trial regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie will undergo questioning to uncover any bias, while the prosecutor emphasizes the motive of a fatwa won't be the trial's focus. Concerns about prejudice against the accused, Hadi Matar, are raised as he faces attempted murder charges.
As the trial date approaches for Hadi Matar, accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie, jurors will be thoroughly vetted for bias. The district attorney has indicated that the fatwa, alleged to be Matar's motive, will not be a focal point in trial proceedings.
Potential jurors will face questions to address implicit biases due to Matar's Lebanese heritage and Islamic faith, according to Judge David Foley. While the attack's motive isn't emphasized in court, Matar faces both state charges of attempted murder and federal terrorism charges linked to the historical fatwa against Rushdie.
Defense attorney Nathaniel Barone has expressed concerns about potential prejudice against Matar, citing current global tensions and his client's experiences of racism. The defense has requested a venue change, pending appellate court consideration, amid worries about community bias.
(With inputs from agencies.)
