Sacred Reforms: Naidu's Vision for Tirumala Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently addressed the media on the ongoing improvements made at the Lord Venkateswara temple located on Tirumala hills. He emphasized devotees' satisfaction with the quality of laddu prasadam, a sacred sweet offering, particularly after inaugurating the Vakulaamatha centralized kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu made it clear that the current administration would not tolerate impurities, dismissing previous allegations of adulterated ghee use during the YSR Congress rule. He reassured that the TTD and the government are both committed to maintaining the purity and sanctity of Lord Venkateswara, ensuring the best management practices going forward.

In addition to tackling quality issues, Naidu called for reduced VIP culture and a focus on spiritual simplicity at the temple. He proposed increasing the forest area in Tirumala and ensured that feedback from devotees would be a critical part of ongoing temple management. The Chief Minister also launched the TTD's 2025 calendar and diary, symbolizing the temple's future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)