The Great Khali Headlines Shimla Flying Festival

Dalip Singh Rana, known as 'The Great Khali', will headline the Shimla Flying Festival & Hospitality Expo. Scheduled for October 16-19, the event will feature adventure sports and exhibitions. The festival, supported by Himachal's tourism and administration, aims to boost tourism and employment.

Dalip Singh Rana
Dalip Singh Rana, famed globally as 'The Great Khali', is set to be the star attraction at the second Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo. The event will run from October 16 to 19 at The Glide Inn, Junga, close to Shimla.

The festival is designed to combine adventure sports and business exhibitions, aiming to enhance tourism and create jobs, according to Himachal Pradesh Minister Anirudh Singh. Held by the tourism department, along with Shimla's district administration and the MSME ministry, the expo aims to attract a plethora of participants.

A highlight of the festival is the paragliding spot landing championship with competitors from across India. The event's wide-ranging agenda includes tourism, hospitality, and adventure sports exhibitions, offering businesses networking opportunities. 'The Great Khali' will participate and engage with attendees, enhancing the event's appeal.

