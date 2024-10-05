Left Menu

Tragedy on the Channel: Migrant Crossings Turn Deadly

Several people, including a child, lost their lives attempting to cross the Channel from France to England. French authorities blamed smugglers for organizing these perilous ventures. The latest tragedy involved a boat carrying 14 individuals, highlighting ongoing dangers in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Several individuals, among them a child, tragically perished while attempting to cross from France to England via the Channel, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau reported on Saturday.

These dangerous crossings in overloaded boats remain frequent despite the strong currents of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Retailleau condemned the smugglers, stating they bear responsibility for the victims' deaths and declared that the government would intensify its efforts to thwart these criminal activities.

A total of 14 people were aboard the vessel, with one individual airlifted to a hospital following a search and rescue operation conducted on Saturday morning, according to local maritime authorities.

This incident marks the latest in a series of unfortunate occurrences this year, including a calamity last month when 12 migrants lost their lives as their boat capsized in the Channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

