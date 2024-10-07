Left Menu

Muskan Bamne Leaps into Bigg Boss 18 After Anupamaa Exit

Muskan Bamne, known for her role as Pakhi in "Anupamaa," transitions to reality TV with "Bigg Boss 18." She left the show due to discomfort with her character's storyline. Motivated by growth, Bamne is ready for challenges, aiming to maintain her demeanor amidst the show's notorious controversies.

Muskan Bamne, recognized for her role as Pakhi in the popular Hindi drama 'Anupamaa,' is making her leap into reality television with 'Bigg Boss 18.'

The 25-year-old actress is enthusiastic about this new chapter, especially since it offers her a chance to enhance her career post-'Anupamaa.' Bamne departed the soap, fronted by Rupali Ganguly, last year as she was uncomfortable with her character's evolving storyline, particularly the prospect of portraying a mother on screen.

Hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 18' premiered on Colors TV amid high expectations. Bamne, who rightly anticipates witnessing Khan's star power, expresses both excitement and readiness for the unique experience this reality show promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

