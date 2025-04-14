Left Menu

Salman Khan Targeted Again: Another Chilling Death Threat Emerges

Mumbai Police are investigating a new death threat against Salman Khan, received via WhatsApp. The message threatened to bomb his car and enter his home. This follows previous threats allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding a Rs 5 crore ransom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:26 IST
DCP Zone 3 Datta Kamble (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a threatening message on Sunday. Registered at the Worli Police Station, the threat was sent to the Worli Transport Department via WhatsApp, claiming plans to enter Khan's residence and bomb his car, as stated by DCP Datta Kamble.

The message marked another in a series of threats Khan has faced. Last year, a message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded Khan apologize or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive. Additional threats also demanded a Rs 2 crore ransom.

Khan's latest film, 'Sikandar,' directed by AR Murugadoss, sees him in the spotlight once again amidst these security concerns. Mumbai Police remain vigilant as the investigation unfolds, working to track down those responsible for the threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

