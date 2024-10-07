Left Menu

Adnan Sami Mourns Mother's Passing: A Tribute to Begum Naureen Sami Khan

Renowned singer Adnan Sami announced the passing of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, at 77. Known for spreading love and joy, her death has deeply saddened Sami and his family. Well-wishers, including Mini Mathur, extended their condolences, offering prayers and strength to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Adnan Sami announced on Monday the passing of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, who was 77 years old. Sami, famous for hit songs like 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' and 'Tera Chehra,' shared the devastating news on Instagram, alongside a touching photo of his mother.

In an emotional post, Sami expressed immense sorrow, describing his mother as an 'incredible lady' who spread love and joy. 'We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul,' he added, reflecting on the profound grief engulfing his family.

Actor and VJ Mini Mathur was among the first from the industry to extend her condolences. 'I'm so, so sorry for your loss, dear Adnan, Roya, and Medina. Wishing strength to the family,' she commented on Sami's post, sharing in the family's sadness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

