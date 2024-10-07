Tragedy at Air Show: A Heatwave's Deadly Toll

Five fatalities linked to heat issues unfolded after an Indian Air Force air show at Marina Beach, as reported by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The incident has prompted appeals to refrain from politicizing the tragedy.

Nearly 100 individuals were admitted to government hospitals near the beach, with five announced dead on arrival. Subramanian emphasized that there was no stampede despite the simultaneous dispersal of spectators.

The event, held from 11 AM to 1 PM, saw arrangements made for 15 lakh attendees, way beyond the Indian Air Force's requests, including thousands of beds and medical personnel on standby to handle emergencies.

