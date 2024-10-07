Tragedy at Air Show: A Heatwave's Deadly Toll
Five deaths occurred due to heat issues after an air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach. Health Minister Ma Subramanian reported the incidents and urged against politicizing them. Arrangements were made for a large audience, but the heat affected many, leading to unfortunate fatalities.
Five fatalities linked to heat issues unfolded after an Indian Air Force air show at Marina Beach, as reported by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The incident has prompted appeals to refrain from politicizing the tragedy.
Nearly 100 individuals were admitted to government hospitals near the beach, with five announced dead on arrival. Subramanian emphasized that there was no stampede despite the simultaneous dispersal of spectators.
The event, held from 11 AM to 1 PM, saw arrangements made for 15 lakh attendees, way beyond the Indian Air Force's requests, including thousands of beds and medical personnel on standby to handle emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
