Tragedy at Jhalawar Health Centre: Two Maternity Deaths Spark Outrage

Two women died shortly after childbirth at a community health centre in Jhalawar. This led to outrage, with relatives vandalizing the premises and blocking a road. The district collector formed a committee to investigate the negligence allegations. Medical staff were suspended pending inquiry. Protests demand accountability and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:13 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two women succumbed shortly after giving birth at a community health centre in Jhalawar, causing widespread outrage among their families. The incident prompted a frenzied backlash, with the hospital premises facing vandalism by aggrieved relatives.

Local authorities have taken swift action, with the Jhalawar district collector instituting a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Allegations of negligence by the medical staff have led to the suspension of a doctor and five other employees, pending the inquiry's outcome.

Amidst escalating tensions, the relatives blocked National Highway-52, seeking justice and compensation. The district's chief medical officer, Sazid Khan, stated that a comprehensive understanding of the deaths' causes would emerge post the receipt of the autopsy reports.

