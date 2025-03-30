Tragedy at Jhalawar Health Centre: Two Maternity Deaths Spark Outrage

In a tragic turn of events, two women succumbed shortly after giving birth at a community health centre in Jhalawar, causing widespread outrage among their families. The incident prompted a frenzied backlash, with the hospital premises facing vandalism by aggrieved relatives.

Local authorities have taken swift action, with the Jhalawar district collector instituting a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Allegations of negligence by the medical staff have led to the suspension of a doctor and five other employees, pending the inquiry's outcome.

Amidst escalating tensions, the relatives blocked National Highway-52, seeking justice and compensation. The district's chief medical officer, Sazid Khan, stated that a comprehensive understanding of the deaths' causes would emerge post the receipt of the autopsy reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)