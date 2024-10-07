A Spiritual Symphony: Swarg Tulya Navratri Mahotsav Resonates Globally

The renowned Parshva Padmavati Siddh Peeth Dham in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, hosts India's grand Navratri Festival, under the guidance of Shakti Peethadhipati, National Saint, Param Pujya Gurudev Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj. This spiritual event draws thousands of devotees from across India and six continents, united in devotion to Maa Padmavati.

The festival's daily rituals include an auspicious milk and saffron abhishek, alongside the grand Mahalakshmi Karyasiddhi Mahayagya performed at 36 kunds in the sacred Yagna Kutir. The mesmerizing collective aarti attracts thousands seeking the goddess's blessings, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

National Saint Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, dedicated to spirituality, meditation, and selfless service, aims to elevate Sanatan Dharma globally. Recognized internationally, including at the World Religious Congress, Maharaj continues to guide followers, providing social services and advocating for peace worldwide. The Navratri Mahotsav echoes his mission of spiritual upliftment and human service.

