Delhi Zoo Suspended Over Elephant Welfare Concerns

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) has suspended the membership of Delhi's National Zoological Park due to poor treatment of an African elephant, Shankar. WAZA requires a plan for the elephant's welfare, or possible relocation, to lift the suspension.

The global body representing zoos and aquariums, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), has suspended the membership of Delhi's National Zoological Park. The suspension comes amid concerns over the welfare of an African elephant named Shankar, who was reportedly kept in chains.

Shankar has faced imprisonment since being gifted by Zimbabwe to then-President Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996. Following the death of his companion, Bambai, in 2005, Shankar has been left alone. WAZA has urged the zoo to formulate a plan to either improve the elephant's well-being or relocate him within six months.

The suspension strips the zoo of its WAZA membership privileges, which include attending conferences and participating in committees. If the zoo fails to present a WAZA-approved plan by April 7, 2025, its membership could be permanently revoked.

