ZOIL: Revolutionizing Zero-Oil Indian Cuisine
ZOIL, a cloud kitchen launched by entrepreneur Suman Bharti in Gurugram, offers zero-oil, heart-healthy Indian meals. Aiming for a climate-positive impact with zero plastic packaging, it provides nutritious alternatives without sacrificing taste and is set to be available on Swiggy and Zomato from October 2024.
In a groundbreaking move, ZOIL, a zero-oil cloud kitchen, debuts in Gurugram with a mission to deliver heart-healthy Indian cuisine. Founded by Suman Bharti, famed for his Gurugram nightlife ventures, ZOIL promises nutritious meals that respect taste while eliminating oil in cooking.
Bharti, an entrepreneur renowned for Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining, sought to fill a gap in the market—delicious, healthy food. ZOIL's zero-oil menu pledges to preserve natural flavors and nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those invested in heart health.
Set to launch on Swiggy and Zomato in October 2024, ZOIL reflects Bharti's commitment to clean eating and sustainability, utilizing zero plastic packaging. This culinary venture offers health-conscious diners a taste-forward yet guilt-free dining experience.
