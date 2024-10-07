Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's Screen Magic: Familial and Professional Ties

Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is yet to watch a film but has seen some of Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor's songs. Alia, who recently attended a movie launch in Delhi, spoke about her upcoming film 'Jigra' and her decision-making process for introducing her daughter to cinema.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt revealed that her daughter Raha Kapoor has yet to watch a full movie but has enjoyed some of her parents' iconic songs, including 'Kesariya' from last year's 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'.

Discussing her role as a mother and an actress, Alia shared her excitement about her forthcoming film 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, where she explores a sibling dynamic with Vedang Raina. Scheduled to release this Friday, 'Jigra' is a crucial project for Alia post-motherhood.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, showcases Alia's versatile acting skills. Vedang Raina praised Alia's supportive nature, stating that she fosters a positive environment on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

