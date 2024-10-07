Left Menu

Against All Odds: A Tale of Survival on Chaukhamba III

Mountaineers Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the UK faced harrowing conditions after losing their gear near Chaukhamba III in Uttarakhand. Struggling without food or water, they were eventually rescued through a joint effort involving French mountaineers and Indian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Stranded just shy of the summit of Chaukhamba III in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, mountaineers Michelle Theresa Dvorak and Fay Jane Manners faced a dire situation. Their climbing gear lost to a gorge, the duo survived harsh conditions at 6,015 meters with minimal supplies.

Their plight sparked an urgent rescue operation by the Indian Air Force and Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force, navigating dense fog and adverse weather to locate the climbers. Critical assistance came from a French team, whose coordinates proved pivotal.

The safe evacuation on October 6 marked the end of their ordeal, yet despite the harrowing experience, Dvorak and Manners remain undeterred. Their story stands as inspiration, especially for women, to embrace the challenges and beauty of mountaineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

