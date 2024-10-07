Against All Odds: A Tale of Survival on Chaukhamba III

Stranded just shy of the summit of Chaukhamba III in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, mountaineers Michelle Theresa Dvorak and Fay Jane Manners faced a dire situation. Their climbing gear lost to a gorge, the duo survived harsh conditions at 6,015 meters with minimal supplies.

Their plight sparked an urgent rescue operation by the Indian Air Force and Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force, navigating dense fog and adverse weather to locate the climbers. Critical assistance came from a French team, whose coordinates proved pivotal.

The safe evacuation on October 6 marked the end of their ordeal, yet despite the harrowing experience, Dvorak and Manners remain undeterred. Their story stands as inspiration, especially for women, to embrace the challenges and beauty of mountaineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)