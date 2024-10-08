Global Commemorations and Protests Mark October 7 Hamas Attack Anniversary

On the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, countries worldwide observed commemorations and protests, signaling the enduring impact of the conflict. Central Park in New York was the focal point for both remembrance and pro-Palestinian protests.

The attack, which occurred during a significant Jewish holiday, killed over 1,200 people and led to widespread unrest in the Middle East. Efforts to address the conflict have stretched across Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, further deepening regional tensions.

Protests in New York saw large Palestinian and Israeli flags as demonstrators marched through Manhattan. In Europe, leaders and public figures expressed solidarity with both affected Israelis and Palestinians. Further vigils and protests took place across Australia, Japan, and Pakistan, reflecting the global resonance of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)