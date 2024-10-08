Left Menu

Asia's Culinary Treasures: Top Food Destinations Uncovered

Agoda unveils top food destinations in Asia with South Korea at the helm, followed by Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia. A survey of over 4,000 travelers reveals that food-focused travel is booming, driven by unique local culinary experiences. Agoda offers insights into these destinations' distinctive culinary appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:23 IST
Digital travel platform Agoda has announced the top Asian destinations for culinary tourism, with South Korea leading the list as a prime location for food enthusiasts. The insights were drawn from a survey involving over 4,000 participants across ten markets.

Among travelers to South Korea, 64% indicated that their primary reason for visiting was its culinary delights. This trend highlights an emerging preference for travel experiences centered around local food and culture, with Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia also ranked as top destinations for food-driven exploration.

Agoda's Head of India and MEA, Mr. Krishna Rathi, emphasized the cultural significance of food, stating that some travelers prioritize dining spots over travel logistics. Agoda's expansive network facilitates food-centered travel, providing access to millions of properties and thousands of activities globally.

