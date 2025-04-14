Cambodia Deports Taiwanese Fraud Suspects to China Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

In a recent development that has heightened diplomatic strains, Cambodia deported approximately 190 Taiwanese individuals accused of fraud to China. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed dissatisfaction and pressed Cambodian officials for a detailed list of those deported, highlighting a lack of transparency in the process.

Reports from Radio Free Asia indicate that these deportations followed major raids in Phnom Penh targeting an online fraud operation involving Taiwanese and Chinese suspects. Despite repeated demands, the Cambodian government has so far failed to furnish a comprehensive list or confirm the exact number of those deported, sparking concerns in Taipei.

This incident shines a light on Cambodia's emergence as a hub for illicit operations run by Chinese criminal organizations. Victims, often from Taiwan and other Asian countries, are tricked into scams with bogus job offers. Taiwan's ongoing protests spotlight the geopolitical complexities amid global fraud networks and diplomatic tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)