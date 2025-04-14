South Korea's Judicial Showdown: Former President Yoon's High-Stakes Trial Begins

The trial of ousted South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol kicked off on Monday amid national tension. Facing charges of insurrection for declaring martial law, Yoon appeared at the Seoul Central District Court in a dark suit, maintaining his innocence against allegations of legal overreach and political authoritarianism.

Prosecutors painted a picture of lawlessness, asserting Yoon's lack of justification in declaring martial law, which, though lifted within hours, sent ripples of chaos through the nation. Yoon countered by accusing the opposition Democratic Party of legislative misconduct, framing his actions as a defensive measure against systemic gridlock.

The trial has spotlighted the deep-seated political schisms between conservative and liberal factions, testing the resilience of South Korea's institutions. Meanwhile, the nation gears up for a June snap election, with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung emerging as a favored candidate. Yoon's potential continued influence remains a point of speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)