Blockbuster Memorabilia Auctions, Spanish-Language Drama, and Artistic Innovations

This report highlights the upcoming Propstore auction featuring notable film memorabilia, the debut of Hulu's Spanish-language series by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, the esteemed Cissy Houston's death at 91, a film exploring neurodivergent experiences, and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the R. Kelly case.

Updated: 08-10-2024 10:28 IST
Collectors and film enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Propstore's upcoming live auction, scheduled from November 14 to 17. With over 1,800 movie and TV items, including iconic props like Yoda's cane and Clint Eastwood's coat, the auction is expected to surpass 10 million pounds ($13.1 million).

On the streaming front, Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal reunite for Hulu's inaugural Spanish-language series, 'La Máquina.' Known for their longstanding friendship and previous collaborations, the duo brings a riveting boxing drama to the platform.

The entertainment world also mourns the loss of Cissy Houston, celebrated mother of Whitney Houston, who passed away at 91. Meanwhile, 'The Stimming Pool' breaks new ground in film by exploring neurodivergent perspectives, as the U.S. Supreme Court denies R. Kelly's appeal on child pornography charges.

