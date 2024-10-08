Blockbuster Memorabilia Auctions, Spanish-Language Drama, and Artistic Innovations

Collectors and film enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Propstore's upcoming live auction, scheduled from November 14 to 17. With over 1,800 movie and TV items, including iconic props like Yoda's cane and Clint Eastwood's coat, the auction is expected to surpass 10 million pounds ($13.1 million).

On the streaming front, Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal reunite for Hulu's inaugural Spanish-language series, 'La Máquina.' Known for their longstanding friendship and previous collaborations, the duo brings a riveting boxing drama to the platform.

The entertainment world also mourns the loss of Cissy Houston, celebrated mother of Whitney Houston, who passed away at 91. Meanwhile, 'The Stimming Pool' breaks new ground in film by exploring neurodivergent perspectives, as the U.S. Supreme Court denies R. Kelly's appeal on child pornography charges.

