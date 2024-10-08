Epic Clash: World Pickleball Championship Set to Thrill in Mumbai
The World Pickleball Championship Series, hosted by the All India Pickleball Association, will take place in Mumbai from November 12-17. Featuring around 650 players from various countries, this event is a chance to showcase global talent and promote the sport's growth both in India and internationally.
- Country:
- India
The World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series, announced by the All India Pickleball Association, will be held in Mumbai from November 12-17.
Previously hosted in Vietnam and Bali where Indian teams achieved medal success, the Mumbai edition is set to attract about 650 players from nations including Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore. The event, powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), marks a significant juncture for the sport in India.
AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo emphasized the opportunity for the Pickleball community to experience international talent on Indian soil and highlighted its potential for growth. Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series, echoed these sentiments, stressing on the importance of elevating the sport within India and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazilian Woman Arrested with 124 Cocaine Capsules at Mumbai Airport
Brunch & Cake Arrives in Mumbai: A Taste of 'Grandma's Goodness'
AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel Launches Tiranga Samvidhan Rally to Mumbai
Ranwar Village: Preserving Heritage Amidst Mumbai's Modern Growth
CJI Chandrachud lays foundation stone of new Bombay High Court complex in Mumbai’s Bandra area.