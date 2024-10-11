MCM India's CSR Innovation Garners Top Accolades

Midland Credit Management (MCM) India has achieved noteworthy recognition, securing two significant CSR accolades at the 11th Corporate Social Responsibility Summit hosted by UBS Forums in New Delhi.

The 'Innovation in CSR Practices' honor was bestowed on MCM India for its payroll giving program. With nearly 45% of employees participating, the initiative supports community development through collaboration with Rainbow Foundation India, aiding orphaned children in urban areas.

Also acclaimed was MCM's water and diversity restoration project in Gurugram's Aravalli Wastelands, which won 'Best CSR Project of the Year'. In partnership with nonprofit iamgurgaon, 21 acres have been transformed into a green space for local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)