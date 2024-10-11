Left Menu

MCM India's CSR Innovation Garners Top Accolades

Midland Credit Management (MCM) India won two key CSR awards at the Corporate Social Responsibility Summit. Celebrated for 'Innovation in CSR Practices' and 'Best CSR Project of the Year', MCM's initiatives include a payroll giving program supporting community programs and ecological restoration in Gurugram's Aravalli Wastelands.

Gurugram | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:03 IST
Midland Credit Management (MCM) India has achieved noteworthy recognition, securing two significant CSR accolades at the 11th Corporate Social Responsibility Summit hosted by UBS Forums in New Delhi.

The 'Innovation in CSR Practices' honor was bestowed on MCM India for its payroll giving program. With nearly 45% of employees participating, the initiative supports community development through collaboration with Rainbow Foundation India, aiding orphaned children in urban areas.

Also acclaimed was MCM's water and diversity restoration project in Gurugram's Aravalli Wastelands, which won 'Best CSR Project of the Year'. In partnership with nonprofit iamgurgaon, 21 acres have been transformed into a green space for local residents.

