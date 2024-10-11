Ajay Devgn's Family Moment & Kajol's Upcoming Film

Actor Ajay Devgn made a notable appearance on Friday, joining his wife Kajol and son Yug for Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. In a charming twist, Ajay and Yug were seen twinning in matching blue kurtas, drawing attention as they arrived at the pandal.

During the celebrations, Ajay posed for pictures with his family, capturing a touching moment as Yug planted a kiss on Kajol's cheek. Kajol made a striking appearance earlier in the week, attending the pandal in an elegant indigo and pink saree.

On the professional front, Kajol is set to debut on Netflix with the suspense thriller 'Do Patti', co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film, releasing on October 25, features Kajol as a determined cop in a gripping narrative set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Ajay will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, slated for a Diwali release.

(With inputs from agencies.)