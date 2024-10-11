Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's Family Moment & Kajol's Upcoming Film

Ajay Devgn joined Kajol for Durga Puja festivities with son Yug, twinning in blue kurtas. Kajol is set to release her Netflix film 'Do Patti' on October 25. The movie features an intriguing plot with Kriti Sanon in dual roles. Meanwhile, Ajay will appear in 'Singham Again' this Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:23 IST
Ajay Devgn's Family Moment & Kajol's Upcoming Film
Couple Kajol-Ajay Devgn and their son Yug (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn made a notable appearance on Friday, joining his wife Kajol and son Yug for Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. In a charming twist, Ajay and Yug were seen twinning in matching blue kurtas, drawing attention as they arrived at the pandal.

During the celebrations, Ajay posed for pictures with his family, capturing a touching moment as Yug planted a kiss on Kajol's cheek. Kajol made a striking appearance earlier in the week, attending the pandal in an elegant indigo and pink saree.

On the professional front, Kajol is set to debut on Netflix with the suspense thriller 'Do Patti', co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film, releasing on October 25, features Kajol as a determined cop in a gripping narrative set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Ajay will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, slated for a Diwali release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024