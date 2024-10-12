Celebrating Cultural Heritage: RSS Foundation Day and Vijayadashami

In commemoration of the foundation day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the organization's decades-long dedication to preserving Indian culture and instilling patriotism in the nation's youth.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS has become a symbol of discipline and national pride, as highlighted by Shah's message on platform 'X'. He emphasized that the RSS's social and educational initiatives continue to empower various sections of society.

Simultaneously, Shah extended his greetings to the nation on Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma', and paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, hailing her as a paragon of simplicity and contribution to democracy during the Emergency period.

(With inputs from agencies.)