Left Menu

Celebrating Cultural Heritage: RSS Foundation Day and Vijayadashami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored the RSS on its foundation day for its role in preserving Indian culture and promoting patriotism among the youth. He also extended greetings for Vijayadashami, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, and paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:30 IST
Celebrating Cultural Heritage: RSS Foundation Day and Vijayadashami
  • Country:
  • India

In commemoration of the foundation day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the organization's decades-long dedication to preserving Indian culture and instilling patriotism in the nation's youth.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS has become a symbol of discipline and national pride, as highlighted by Shah's message on platform 'X'. He emphasized that the RSS's social and educational initiatives continue to empower various sections of society.

Simultaneously, Shah extended his greetings to the nation on Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma', and paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, hailing her as a paragon of simplicity and contribution to democracy during the Emergency period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024