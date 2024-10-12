Celebrating Cultural Heritage: RSS Foundation Day and Vijayadashami
Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored the RSS on its foundation day for its role in preserving Indian culture and promoting patriotism among the youth. He also extended greetings for Vijayadashami, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, and paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary.
- Country:
- India
In commemoration of the foundation day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the organization's decades-long dedication to preserving Indian culture and instilling patriotism in the nation's youth.
Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS has become a symbol of discipline and national pride, as highlighted by Shah's message on platform 'X'. He emphasized that the RSS's social and educational initiatives continue to empower various sections of society.
Simultaneously, Shah extended his greetings to the nation on Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma', and paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, hailing her as a paragon of simplicity and contribution to democracy during the Emergency period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Attends 'Dharmaveer 2' Screening, Honors Mentor Anand Dighe
Trump Rally and College Football: A Fusion of Populism and Patriotism
Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2 - A Cultural Insight into Maharashtra Politics
IAF's 92nd Anniversary Car Rally: Spreading Patriotism on the Road
Laddu Adulteration Scandal: A Threat to Sanatana Dharma?