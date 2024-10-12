Network18: Navigating Losses Amidst Strategic Mergers and Expansions
Network18 Media & Investments reported a widened net loss of Rs 152.31 crore for the second quarter, due to investments in sports and digital assets. Despite this, revenue increased marginally. The merger of subsidiaries positions Network18 as a major news media player with potential revenue growth from diverse platforms.
Network18 Media & Investments, a major player in India's media landscape, announced an increased net loss of Rs 152.31 crore for the second quarter, primarily attributed to investments in sports and digital ventures.
Despite the losses, the company's revenue showed a slight increase, rising to Rs 1,825.18 crore. A key development for Network18 was the merger of subsidiaries TV18 Broadcast and e-Eighteen.Com, creating a formidable platform-agnostic news powerhouse.
This strategic move is anticipated to streamline operations and boost revenue prospects. Network18 continues to capture diverse audiences across its vast array of TV channels and digital platforms, aiming to solidify its position in the competitive media market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
