Stars Shine Bright at North Bombay's Sindoor Khela Celebration

Celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly and Sonam Kapoor, gathered at North Bombay's Durga Puja pandal for the Sindoor Khela ritual. This event marked Vijayadashami, with celebs embracing the traditional Bengali festivities, highlighting the cultural significance of the vermillion game in celebrating womanhood and marital happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:36 IST
Rupali Ganguly, her son (Image Source; ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of culture and tradition, a host of celebrities gathered at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to partake in the Sindoor Khela festivities commemorating Vijayadashami.

The celebration, known for its rich cultural heritage, saw Rupali Ganguly, a prominent television actor, making a dazzling appearance in a traditional Bengali saree.

Her joyful participation in the Sindoor Khela ritual, particularly a charming moment with her son, captured widespread attention and became viral.

Joining her in the festivity were other renowned personalities such as Sumona Chakravarti, Shrelyn Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani, who all contributed to the grandeur of the event.

This event is a celebration deeply rooted in Bengali culture, where married Hindu women engage in the vermillion game by applying sindoor to the Goddess Durga and to each other, symbolizing the safeguarding of their families and wishing for conjugal bliss.

Held on the final day of Durga Puja, the ritual is not only a significant cultural event but also a testament to the enduring power and unity of womanhood throughout India, and predominantly in West Bengal. The pandal celebration, attended by several illustrious figures this year, symbolizes a fusion of tradition and contemporary celebrity culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

