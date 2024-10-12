Left Menu

Community Outrage Erupts After Temple Idol Vandalized

A man named Sunil Rajput was arrested for allegedly damaging a Durga idol in a temple due to his drug addiction. The incident, which took place in the Nilmatha area, sparked community outrage, prompting the replacement of the idol. Police used CCTV footage for identification.

Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a Durga idol in a temple, police reported on Saturday.

The event occurred at the Chhoti Mata temple in Nilmatha, within the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station, during the night of October 9 and 10.

The accused, Sunil Rajput, was identified via CCTV footage. During questioning, Rajput, who admitted to being a drug addict, confessed he entered the temple to steal offerings while under the influence, inadvertently damaging the idol. Local outrage led to the swift replacement of the idol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

