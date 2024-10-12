Community Outrage Erupts After Temple Idol Vandalized
A man named Sunil Rajput was arrested for allegedly damaging a Durga idol in a temple due to his drug addiction. The incident, which took place in the Nilmatha area, sparked community outrage, prompting the replacement of the idol. Police used CCTV footage for identification.
A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a Durga idol in a temple, police reported on Saturday.
The event occurred at the Chhoti Mata temple in Nilmatha, within the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station, during the night of October 9 and 10.
The accused, Sunil Rajput, was identified via CCTV footage. During questioning, Rajput, who admitted to being a drug addict, confessed he entered the temple to steal offerings while under the influence, inadvertently damaging the idol. Local outrage led to the swift replacement of the idol.
