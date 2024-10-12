Community Outrage Erupts After Temple Idol Vandalized

A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a Durga idol in a temple, police reported on Saturday.

The event occurred at the Chhoti Mata temple in Nilmatha, within the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station, during the night of October 9 and 10.

The accused, Sunil Rajput, was identified via CCTV footage. During questioning, Rajput, who admitted to being a drug addict, confessed he entered the temple to steal offerings while under the influence, inadvertently damaging the idol. Local outrage led to the swift replacement of the idol.

(With inputs from agencies.)