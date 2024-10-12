Shiv Sena Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata at Dussehra Rally
The Shiv Sena (UBT) paid tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata during its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. Tata passed away at 86 on October 9. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray and leaders observed a moment of silence in remembrance before addressing the rally.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) paid homage to the late legendary industrialist Ratan Tata during their annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park this Saturday.
Ratan Tata, aged 86, passed away on October 9 at a city hospital, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in industry.
Before addressing the gathering, party chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with other party leaders, stood in a solemn moment of silence to honor the veteran magnate.
