Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Festive Development Spree in Native Village

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated Dussehra in Kondareddypalli, launching development projects and participating in traditional ceremonies. During his visit, Reddy laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects and offered prayers at local temples. He was warmly received by villagers. Other notable figures also engaged in temple visits and rituals.

Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:36 IST
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy marked the Dussehra festival with a series of development initiatives at his native Kondareddypalli in Nagarkurnool district. During his first visit as CM, Reddy received a warm welcome from locals and laid the foundation for new infrastructure projects.

Reddy inaugurated several facilities, including Gram Panchayat, library, and community hall buildings while setting the groundwork for future developments like an SC community hall and village roads.

Engaging in traditional 'jammi puja', Reddy offered prayers at local temples for the Vijaya Dasami festival. Meanwhile, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in similar rituals across different temples in the state.

