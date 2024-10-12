Tragic Electrocution Incident During Idol Immersion
In a tragic event during idol immersion in Shivgarh Turi village, two people died from electrocution, and three others were injured after coming into contact with a high-tension wire. The deceased, Ranjit Kumar and Arun Kumar Singh, were taken for post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred during an idol immersion ceremony in Shivgarh Turi village, resulting in the deaths of two individuals due to electrocution, while three others sustained injuries. The incident unfolded on Saturday.
According to police reports, the group of five was performing immersion rituals when they inadvertently came into contact with a high-tension wire, leading to the unfortunate accident.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Rai confirmed that Ranjit Kumar, aged 36, and Arun Kumar Singh, aged 46, succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital. Authorities have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination, while the injured are undergoing treatment.
