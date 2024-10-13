Shockwaves in Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Murder Raises Security Concerns
The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has left Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and the entertainment industry in shock. Despite having high-level security, Siddique was gunned down in Mumbai, raising concerns about public safety. Two suspects are arrested, with investigations underway by the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed profound shock over the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, emphasizing concerns regarding Siddique's high-level security. Speaking to ANI, Pandit described Siddique as a dear friend and successful politician, questioning the breach of safety that allowed such a tragedy.
Pandit highlighted Siddique's close ties with the film and television industry, noting the politician's popularity within the entertainment community. He conveyed the industry's heartfelt condolences to Siddique's family, recognizing Siddique's charm and influence across both politics and entertainment sectors.
Appealing to the government, Pandit urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to prioritize citizen safety. The incident, which occurred Saturday evening, involved unidentified attackers who shot Siddique in Mumbai. Two suspects have been arrested, with ongoing investigations confirming the use of a 9.9mm pistol in the crime.
