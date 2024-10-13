Left Menu

Tragic Clash During Religious Procession: Youth Fatally Shot

A 22-year-old man was killed by a gunshot during a communal clash in Mansoor village, Uttar Pradesh, over music played in a religious procession. Six others were injured. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the violence but insisted on completing the idol immersion with police support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot amid a communal clash in Mansoor village, Uttar Pradesh, during a religious procession on Sunday. The incident stemmed from opposition to music played during the event.

The clash resulted in the injury of six individuals from stone pelting and gunfire. Authorities report that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, assuring that those responsible would face justice.

The procession, featuring an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion, faced significant disruption, and subsequent similar events were canceled in surrounding areas. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the continued immersion of idols while deploying additional police forces for security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

