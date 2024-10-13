Tragic Clash During Religious Procession: Youth Fatally Shot

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot amid a communal clash in Mansoor village, Uttar Pradesh, during a religious procession on Sunday. The incident stemmed from opposition to music played during the event.

The clash resulted in the injury of six individuals from stone pelting and gunfire. Authorities report that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, assuring that those responsible would face justice.

The procession, featuring an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion, faced significant disruption, and subsequent similar events were canceled in surrounding areas. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the continued immersion of idols while deploying additional police forces for security.

(With inputs from agencies.)