Australia's Media Landscape: The Rise of Digital Giants

A comprehensive study reveals that Australia's media and communication markets are among the most concentrated globally, with significant dominance by digital companies such as Google and Meta. Traditional media firms see competition in revenue from digital platforms, prompting government intervention to ensure the survival of public interest journalism.

A recent report highlights the intense concentration of Australia's media markets, making it one of the most concentrated in the world, second only to Brazil. Despite initial hopes, the internet hasn't reduced the dominance of existing giants, as digital powerhouses like Google and Meta overshadow traditional media companies.

The Global Media and Internet Concentration Project surveyed 40 countries, examining trends in media and internet market concentrations. The findings underscore the growing dominance of digital platforms over traditional media in Australia, with entities like Telstra, Amazon, and Nine Entertainment holding significant market shares.

The Australian government has faced challenges in balancing the media landscape, particularly with the competition from digital platforms in advertising. This has led to discussions on implementing a Public Interest Journalism Levy on digital advertising to fund journalistic endeavors and address the power imbalance between digital platforms and local media companies.

