Harman Baweja Shifts Focus from Acting to Productions with Baweja Studios
Harman Baweja, acclaimed for his role in the web series 'Scoop,' is receiving multiple acting offers but is currently focusing on growing his production company, Baweja Studios. Prioritizing production over acting, Baweja plans to work on exciting film projects and explore animation, while enjoying writing and producing overperforming.
Actor Harman Baweja, celebrated for his performance in 'Scoop', is now prioritizing his production ventures under Baweja Studios. Although he's been inundated with acting offers since his return to the screen, Baweja is content to focus on producing and distributing films.
Baweja, who emerged as a standout performer in the Netflix series 'Scoop', is channeling most of his efforts into developing exciting content for the silver screen. Despite having enjoyed his role in 'Scoop', he intends to limit his acting commitments in the coming years, devoting the majority of his time to various production projects.
The actor-producer is excited about distributing the Tamil film 'Vettaiyan' and backing new projects like 'Maharagni – Queen of Queens' and 'Mrs'. Apart from films, Baweja is also exploring avenues in animation, a sector he believes holds vast potential. His passion for writing and creating content is driving Baweja Studios to evolve with each new venture.
