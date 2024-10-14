Left Menu

Free Pilgrimage Scheme Takes Senior Citizens from Latur to Ayodhya

A group of senior citizens from Latur, Maharashtra, embarked on a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The scheme, initiated by the Eknath Shinde government, supports senior citizens with financial aid, air-conditioned train travel, meals, accommodation, and guided tours. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge officiated the departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:46 IST
Free Pilgrimage Scheme Takes Senior Citizens from Latur to Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of devoted senior citizens departed from Latur, Maharashtra, on a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Eknath Shinde administration's initiative.

The pilgrimage scheme offers financial aid, including air-conditioned train travel, meals, accommodation, and guided tours, enhancing the travel experience for the elderly.

The train, carrying 800 beneficiaries, was ceremonially flagged off by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge on Monday afternoon, marking the beginning of their spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024