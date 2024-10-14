Free Pilgrimage Scheme Takes Senior Citizens from Latur to Ayodhya

A group of devoted senior citizens departed from Latur, Maharashtra, on a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Eknath Shinde administration's initiative.

The pilgrimage scheme offers financial aid, including air-conditioned train travel, meals, accommodation, and guided tours, enhancing the travel experience for the elderly.

The train, carrying 800 beneficiaries, was ceremonially flagged off by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge on Monday afternoon, marking the beginning of their spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)