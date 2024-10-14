Left Menu

A R Rahman's Anthem in Support of Kamala Harris

Legendary Indian music composer A R Rahman has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris's White House bid. Rahman performed his iconic songs to inspire Indian American voters, emphasizing Harris's vision for unity and progress. The event underscores the crucial role of AAPI voters in the upcoming election.

Renowned Indian music composer A R Rahman has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, pledging support through a musical tribute that aims to galvanize Indian American voters. The composer, celebrated for iconic tracks like 'Jai Ho', performed a selection of his works, aligning them with Harris's vision for a more equitable world.

In a pre-recorded event aired on Sunday, Rahman expressed pride in Harris's candidacy, emphasizing the significance of a potential first female president sharing his South Asian lineage. Comments from Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami highlighted anticipation for future artistic endeavors celebrating such leadership.

Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, stressed the performance's role as more than just a concert, but as a rallying cry for community engagement and electoral participation from Asian Americans. The endorsement amplifies the influence of AAPI voters, especially in key battleground states, for the November presidential election.

