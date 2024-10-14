A R Rahman's Anthem in Support of Kamala Harris

Renowned Indian music composer A R Rahman has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, pledging support through a musical tribute that aims to galvanize Indian American voters. The composer, celebrated for iconic tracks like 'Jai Ho', performed a selection of his works, aligning them with Harris's vision for a more equitable world.

In a pre-recorded event aired on Sunday, Rahman expressed pride in Harris's candidacy, emphasizing the significance of a potential first female president sharing his South Asian lineage. Comments from Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami highlighted anticipation for future artistic endeavors celebrating such leadership.

Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, stressed the performance's role as more than just a concert, but as a rallying cry for community engagement and electoral participation from Asian Americans. The endorsement amplifies the influence of AAPI voters, especially in key battleground states, for the November presidential election.

