A R Rahman's Anthem in Support of Kamala Harris
Legendary Indian music composer A R Rahman has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris's White House bid. Rahman performed his iconic songs to inspire Indian American voters, emphasizing Harris's vision for unity and progress. The event underscores the crucial role of AAPI voters in the upcoming election.
- Country:
- United States
Renowned Indian music composer A R Rahman has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, pledging support through a musical tribute that aims to galvanize Indian American voters. The composer, celebrated for iconic tracks like 'Jai Ho', performed a selection of his works, aligning them with Harris's vision for a more equitable world.
In a pre-recorded event aired on Sunday, Rahman expressed pride in Harris's candidacy, emphasizing the significance of a potential first female president sharing his South Asian lineage. Comments from Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami highlighted anticipation for future artistic endeavors celebrating such leadership.
Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, stressed the performance's role as more than just a concert, but as a rallying cry for community engagement and electoral participation from Asian Americans. The endorsement amplifies the influence of AAPI voters, especially in key battleground states, for the November presidential election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Austria Grapples with Immigration and Rises of Far-Right Amidst Elections
Austria's Immigration Debate: Freedom Party Wins Parliamentary Election
Indian Markets Dip Amid US Election Volatility; Nifty, Sensex Take a Hit
Jammu-Kashmir Election Officials Suspended, Rs 130 Crore Seized for MCC Violations
Congress and National Conference Concede Defeat Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Elections: G Kishan Reddy