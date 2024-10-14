Stampede Scare at Bharat Milap: Political Blame Game Erupts

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Bharat Milap fair in Varanasi, leaving several injured. The Samajwadi Party and Congress have criticized the Yogi Adityanath administration, alleging mismanagement at the historic event.

The incident occurred when police halted the Yadav brothers from proceeding with Lord Ram's Pushpak Viman, leading to a verbal confrontation. Social media was abuzz with false rumors of a 'lathi charge' by the police, which officials denied.

The Bharat Milap is a long-standing tradition, drawing countless devotees. Politicians have labeled the event's disruption as an example of the BJP's failure to manage affairs smoothly and accused them of trying to incite political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)