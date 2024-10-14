Stampede Scare at Bharat Milap: Political Blame Game Erupts
A stampede-like situation at the Bharat Milap fair in Varanasi led to injuries and political outcry from Samajwadi Party and Congress, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of mismanagement. The incident involved a confrontation over carrying the Pushpak Viman, amid rumors of police misconduct.
- Country:
- India
A chaotic scene unfolded at the Bharat Milap fair in Varanasi, leaving several injured. The Samajwadi Party and Congress have criticized the Yogi Adityanath administration, alleging mismanagement at the historic event.
The incident occurred when police halted the Yadav brothers from proceeding with Lord Ram's Pushpak Viman, leading to a verbal confrontation. Social media was abuzz with false rumors of a 'lathi charge' by the police, which officials denied.
The Bharat Milap is a long-standing tradition, drawing countless devotees. Politicians have labeled the event's disruption as an example of the BJP's failure to manage affairs smoothly and accused them of trying to incite political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Leader Accused of Abducting Woman in Uttar Pradesh
Demographic Shift Could Oust BJP in 2027, Says Samajwadi Party's Mehboob Ali
Yogi Adityanath Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Comment on Ram Temple
Yogi Adityanath Honours UP Olympians: Success Mantras and Hefty Rewards
Samajwadi Party Voices Grievances to Mahatma Gandhi Statue