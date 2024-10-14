Srinagar International Film Festival: A Cinematic Gateway to Global Art
The International Film Festival of Srinagar, set for November 20-23, 2024, promises a rich showcase of world cinema. Featuring 78 films from 29 countries, it will boost Jammu and Kashmir's culture and economy. High-profile attendees and diverse selections highlight this grand cultural event in the region.
The International Film Festival of Srinagar is gearing up for a grand event from November 20 to November 23 in Jammu and Kashmir, featuring a rich lineup of over 400 films from more than 50 countries. Selected by an international jury, 78 films from 29 countries will be screened, including 59 short films, 5 feature films, and 14 documentaries.
Festival Director Rohit Bhat announced grand openings at Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu and Tagore Hall in Srinagar. The event marks a unique occasion as it takes place in both regions simultaneously, showcasing a variety of films, including local, Iranian, and international entries, which promise to attract a global audience.
This year's festival, organized by the Vomedh Group, aims to continue its legacy of drawing significant attention to the region with high-profile attendees such as Bollywood celebrities and dignitaries. The screenings are scheduled from November 20 to 23 across multiple venues, culminating in a closing ceremony in Srinagar.
