Cheetahs Set to Roam Gandhisagar: A Tourism Boosting Initiative

Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg announced the introduction of cheetahs to the Gandhisagar Sanctuary to boost tourism. This initiative aims to make it India's second cheetah site after Kuno, enhance connectivity with Kota, and preserve local heritage and ecology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cheetahs will soon be making their home in India's Gandhisagar Sanctuary, following an announcement by Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg. The initiative, revealed during the Gandhisagar Forest Retreat 3.0, marks the sanctuary as the second cheetah site in the nation after Kuno.

Garg commenced the event with a traditional 'Aarti' ritual to the Chambal River, highlighting regional tourism efforts. She also emphasized the collaborative work of the state governments in strengthening ties between Madhya Pradesh's Gandhisagar and Rajasthan's Kota, aiming to unlock tourism potential.

The introduction of cheetahs is part of larger transformative efforts in Gandhisagar, alongside curbing illegal activities and promoting cultural landmarks. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to boost connectivity and attract tourists from Rajasthan to explore the attractions around the sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

