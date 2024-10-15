Eminent Educator Dr. Ashok Pradhan's Legacy Remembered
Dr. Ashok Pradhan, the former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, passed away at 86. Known for his contributions to education, he is remembered for his mentorship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Pradhan served at the University of Mumbai and is survived by his family.
- Country:
- India
Dr. Ashok Pradhan, a distinguished figure in the education sector and former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, passed away at 86. His family reported that he had been battling a prolonged illness.
In addition to his role at the Open University, Dr. Pradhan also served as deputy vice chancellor at the University of Mumbai. His passing in Kalyan, Thane district, prompted many to pay their respects at his residence and attend his funeral.
Prominent members of the community, including an office-bearer of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), remembered Dr. Pradhan for his significant mentorship, especially highlighting his support during the COVID-19 pandemic. He leaves behind a legacy cherished by his wife, a son, and two daughters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to Visit Thane for Women's Empowerment Event
Mid-Day Meal Mishap in Thane: 38 Children Hospitalized
Five Accused in Sexual Harassment Case at Thane Bar
Suspected Food Poisoning at Thane School Hospitalizes 38 Children
Ekatva Group Unveils Orbit Business Hub: Thane's Premier Office Destination