Ahmedabad's Festive Shopping Surge: Luggage and Fashion Take the Lead

During the initial 48 hours of the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival', travel luggage sales in Ahmedabad soared tenfold. The city was also among the top ten in sales of fashion and beauty products. Approximately 65% of customers were from tier-2 cities, indicating increased demand from non-metropolitan areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a striking start to the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival', customers in Ahmedabad have purchased travel luggage at rates ten times higher than usual within the first two days, according to company sources on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad ranked among the top ten cities nationwide for fashion and beauty product sales, illustrating robust consumer interest. Notably, 65% of these consumers hailed from tier-2 cities and beyond, Amazon India's Director of Fashion and Beauty, Zeba Khan, revealed.

The company reported a major milestone with 11 crore customers visiting their platform in the first 48 hours, 80% of whom came from smaller towns. Other surprise areas of growth included a 2.3 times increase in precious jewellery sales, and a rise in luxury beauty product demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

