PVR INOX: Behind the Curtains of Profit and Loss

PVR INOX, India's foremost multiplex operator, has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.1 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024, attributed to a downturn in its movie exhibition sector.

Despite this setback, the company's production and distribution operations saw a significant 78.16% revenue hike. Presently managing 356 cinemas with 1,747 screens across 111 cities, PVR INOX is adjusting its screen numbers, focusing on growth and performance.

Fueled by the success of Hindi films, including the record-breaking 'Stree 2,' box office collections surged by 91%. Internationally, 'Deadpool and Wolverine' became the top-grossing R-rated film worldwide. PVR INOX shares rose, reflecting market optimism.

