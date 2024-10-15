Left Menu

PVR INOX: Behind the Curtains of Profit and Loss

Leading multiplex operator PVR INOX reported a net loss of Rs 12.1 crore in Q2 2024 due to a decline in the movie exhibition business, despite a rise in production and distribution revenue. The company plans to expand its cinema screens while witnessing impressive box office collections from Hindi films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PVR INOX, India's foremost multiplex operator, has announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.1 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024, attributed to a downturn in its movie exhibition sector.

Despite this setback, the company's production and distribution operations saw a significant 78.16% revenue hike. Presently managing 356 cinemas with 1,747 screens across 111 cities, PVR INOX is adjusting its screen numbers, focusing on growth and performance.

Fueled by the success of Hindi films, including the record-breaking 'Stree 2,' box office collections surged by 91%. Internationally, 'Deadpool and Wolverine' became the top-grossing R-rated film worldwide. PVR INOX shares rose, reflecting market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

