Panda Diplomacy: New Bears Arrive in Washington

After nearly a year-long absence, giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao have arrived at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. from China. This arrival marks a new 10-year agreement between the U.S. and China to promote biodiversity and cultural exchange amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Updated: 15-10-2024 20:13 IST
The long-awaited arrival of giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao at Washington, D.C.'s National Zoo marks the end of an 11-month absence of these beloved animals. The two bears, aged three, traveled from Dujiangyan, China, as part of a renewed 10-year conservation agreement between the U.S. and China.

Contributing to global biodiversity and fostering goodwill, the panda exchange reignites optimism amid tense diplomatic relations. The pandas' journey included bamboo, corn bread, and carrots to ensure their comfort. A mandatory quarantine and acclimation period precede their public debut, despite officials maintaining discreet silence on the arrival specifics.

Pandas at the zoo have historically symbolized U.S.-China cooperation since the 1970s. The agreement's continuation, announced by figures like First Lady Jill Biden, ensures these cultural ambassadors will remain a fixture in Washington, D.C., enhancing the city's tourism appeal and maintaining research progress on panda preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

