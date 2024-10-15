Weather Chaos Strands Over 1,000 Tourists in Nepal
Over 1,000 foreign tourists are stranded in Nepal due to bad weather halting flights to Lukla, the gateway to Mt. Everest. Some have chosen to travel by land or helicopter as over 1,300 trekkers remain affected. The autumn trekking season attracts many tourists to the region.
In a sudden twist of fate, more than 1,000 foreign tourists find themselves stranded in Nepal. Bad weather conditions have led to the cancellation of flights to Lukla, a critical access point for those aiming to reach the base camp of Mount Everest.
Reports from government-run media indicate that around 1,300 tourists are stuck in Manthali, Ramechhap district, as flights remain grounded over a span of two days. While some resort to traveling by land via Faplu, others opt for helicopter rides to Surkhet.
Authorities from the Civil Aviation at Manthali confirm the arrival of these tourists through various private airlines, all eager to continue their trek to Lukla during the bustling autumn season, a peak time for Everest explorers.
