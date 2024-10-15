India's Commitment to Technological Advancement and Sustainability

India is taking a leadership role in promoting multilateralism and equitable technological progress, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted during the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva. He emphasized the importance of cooperation among parliaments in the domains of science, technology, and innovation for the greater good.

Addressing climate change and energy security, Birla highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'one sun, one world, one grid.' Underlining India's commitment, he noted a leap in renewable energy capacity from 76 GW to 203 GW over a decade. Birla also referred to the Green Hydrogen Mission and other alliances aimed at tackling climate challenges.

With a focus on supporting startups and innovation, Birla mentioned that India's promotion of science and technology has fostered 118 unicorns with valuations exceeding USD 355 billion. Highlighting India's digital advancements, he pointed out the significant role of technology in improving public service delivery through initiatives like the JAM trinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)