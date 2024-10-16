President Murmu Strengthens India-Algeria Ties Through Economic Collaboration and Cultural Exchange
President Droupadi Murmu advocates stronger economic ties between India and Algeria, highlighting opportunities for collaboration. Her visit emphasizes India's technological advancements and women's contributions, while also offering Algeria partnerships in education. The visit concludes with cultural engagements, marking a historic deepening of India-Africa relationships.
Country:
- Algeria
President Droupadi Murmu has underscored the strategic importance of boosting economic collaboration between India and Algeria in a bid to harness the opportunities presented by the African nation's growing economy.
Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, Murmu highlighted India's progress in digital and women-led growth, inviting Algerian companies to join initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World'.
The President's landmark visit featured cultural encounters and historical site visits, all aimed at cementing robust bilateral ties and opening new avenues for educational and technological cooperation.
