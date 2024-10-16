Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Plans to Construct World's Second Sphere

Abu Dhabi plans to construct the world's second Sphere, following the first in Las Vegas. The massive entertainment venue will enhance the Emirati capital's cultural offerings, although financing details remain undisclosed. The Las Vegas Sphere, a $2.3 billion project, set a precedent for such technological marvels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:45 IST
Abu Dhabi Plans to Construct World's Second Sphere
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move signaling Abu Dhabi's ambitions to enhance its cultural and tourism appeal, the United Arab Emirates is set to construct the world's second Sphere entertainment venue. This announcement follows the successful launch of the first Sphere in Las Vegas.

Revealed by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with Sphere Entertainment Co., the new structure promises to be a monumental addition to the capital's attractions. Details regarding the project's financing and specific location remain undisclosed, keeping anticipation high.

The first Sphere, which opened in 2023 in Las Vegas, set a new standard in entertainment venues with its $2.3 billion construction and state-of-the-art high-resolution LED screen. As Abu Dhabi seeks to distinguish itself from nearby Dubai, this project is another step in broadening its tourism horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024