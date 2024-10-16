Abu Dhabi Plans to Construct World's Second Sphere

In a move signaling Abu Dhabi's ambitions to enhance its cultural and tourism appeal, the United Arab Emirates is set to construct the world's second Sphere entertainment venue. This announcement follows the successful launch of the first Sphere in Las Vegas.

Revealed by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with Sphere Entertainment Co., the new structure promises to be a monumental addition to the capital's attractions. Details regarding the project's financing and specific location remain undisclosed, keeping anticipation high.

The first Sphere, which opened in 2023 in Las Vegas, set a new standard in entertainment venues with its $2.3 billion construction and state-of-the-art high-resolution LED screen. As Abu Dhabi seeks to distinguish itself from nearby Dubai, this project is another step in broadening its tourism horizons.

