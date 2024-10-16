Left Menu

Indian Filmmaker Shines at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' secures five nominations at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The film, a Cannes winner, has made history as the first Indian to win the Grand Prix award. It leads in categories like best film and best screenplay, highlighting its cultural impact.

Updated: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:32 IST
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' has achieved significant recognition with five nominations at the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The film, which historically clinched the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, continues to gain accolades for its captivating narrative and outstanding direction.

The nominations underscore the global appeal of Kapadia's work, celebrating its artistry within the diverse cinematic landscape of the Asia Pacific region.

