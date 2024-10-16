Indian Filmmaker Shines at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' has achieved significant recognition with five nominations at the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The film, which historically clinched the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, continues to gain accolades for its captivating narrative and outstanding direction.

The nominations underscore the global appeal of Kapadia's work, celebrating its artistry within the diverse cinematic landscape of the Asia Pacific region.

